Lady Gaga Snubs BAFTAs in London to Attend Grammys

A Star Is Born scooped two Critics' Choice awards for Best Actress and Best Song (Source: ladygaga - Instagram)

Her mantelpiece is already awash with gongs honouring her performance in the critically acclaimed flick, A Star Is Born.

And quite the exciting, and busy, weekend appears to be on the horizon for Lady Gaga, as it has been revealed the star has decided to attend the Grammy Awards in LA over the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) in London on Sunday.

The singer, 32, will be staying in the US for the glitzy ceremony, which recognises achievements in the music industry, where she is up for an impressive five awards.

Despite being nominated in the Leading Actress category at the BAFTA Awards, Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Germanotta, will be mingling with the crème de la crème of the music industry on Sunday night.

At the Grammy Awards, Gaga's tune Shallow is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Showcasing the true extent of her singing prowess, her own song Joanne, from her fifth studio album, will be battling it out in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

Meanwhile, across the pond, her co-star Bradley Cooper, who also served as A Star Is Born's director, will be attending the BAFTA awards where he is nominated in the Leading Actor and Director categories.

Adding to the recognition, A Star Is Born is also nominated in the Best Film, Original Music, Sound, and Adapted Screenplay categories.

A Star Is Born follows Gaga's character Ally - a girl-next-door who has given up on a music career until she is discovered by grizzled rock star Jackson, played by first-time director Bradley.

And the movie has seen immeasurable success by already racking up 51 gongs this award season.

Recently, A Star Is Born scooped two Critics' Choice awards for Best Actress and Best Song, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The drama has also been nominated for eight Oscars awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Sound Mixing, Adapted Screenplay, Original Song and Cinematography.

Following the release of the film, the songstress has thanked her co-star Bradley for changing her life.

While collecting her Best Actress prize at the National Board of Review Awards earlier this month, Gaga couldn't have been more humbled and overjoyed as she took to the stage to deliver a thirteen minute speech.

She began: 'I would not be standing up here if it weren't for you, Bradley. Thank you for entrusting me to be the first leading actress in your directorial debut. This is a tremendous honour.

'Bradley, you truly are a musician. I heard it. I watched it... from the moment you sat at the piano with me and sang, to watching you write songs and watching you create.'

The New York native continued to gush over the American Hustle star: 'Thank you for believing me. Being the director, visionary, co-star and friend that you have been.