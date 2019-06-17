Lamita Franjieh Simmers in Summer Swimsuit

Published June 17th, 2019 - 11:38 GMT
Lamita Franjieh is one of the stars who kept her body in shape Source lamittafrangieh Instagram
Lebanese beauty Lamita Franjieh posted a new photo enjoying the summer in a coastal city while wearing a swimsuit.


Franjieh asked her fans about their favorite place to visit in the summer and asked them to tell her ideas from their summer trips, so a lot of her followers on social media interacted with her.

Lamita Franjieh is one of the stars who keeps her body in shape and is selective and elegant when it comes to her appearance in the media and social media.


