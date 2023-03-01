  1. Home
Lamjarred's mom shares statement amid son arrest

Published March 1st, 2023 - 10:17 GMT
ALBAWABA - Saad Lamjarred's mom shares first statement after her son was sentenced to six years in prison for rape. 

Singer Saad Lamjarred's mom Nezha Regragui shared a picture of her and the singer hugging and captioned: "May God be pleased with you my dear son."

 

On Friday, Regragui shared a picture of her, her husband Bachir Abdou and their son, Saad Lamjarred, she wrote: "Lord, on Friday, make us happy and relieve our hearts, relieve our worries, and replace every distress with joy, and every hardship with ease."

 

And when Saad and his wife, Ghaitha, were present in the court in France before the decision was issued, Regragui shared, "Our hearts are with you. God is pleased with you. Oh God, you are a generous pardoner who loves forgiveness, so forgive us."

 

Tags:saad lamjarred

