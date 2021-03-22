Lana Del Rey Confirms She's Going to Release 'Rock Candy Sweet' This Summer

The 35-year-old singer's announcement comes just days after she released 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' and she says her new record - set to be released on June 1 - will challenge accusations of her "cultural appropriation and glamorising of domestic abuse".



Lana faced a backlash last year after she made comments on the topic of equality after likening herself to stars such as Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Beyonce in a post about feminism.



The 'Video Games' hitmaker wrote on social media: "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello],Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f****** cheating etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?????? (sic)"



Lana later added: "There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me - the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes."



She was forced to respond to backlash over her post, as she argued her comments weren't related to race.



Lana said: "And my last and final note on everything -- when I said people who look like me -- I meant the people who don't look strong or necessarily smart, or like they're in control etc.



"it's about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman -- thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful. (sic)"