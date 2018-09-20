Lana Del Rey Reveals the True Meaning Behind Her New Album's Title

Lana Del Rey's new album is to be named 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' (Source: lanadelrey / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Lana Del Rey Follow >

Lana Del Rey's new album is to be named 'Norman F***ing Rockwell'.



The 33-year-old singer has revealed the title of her latest record to Zane Lowe, explaining on Beats 1 where the inspiration for the unusual name has come from.





Lana - who collaborated with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff on the album - shared: "Working with Jack, I was in a little bit of a lighter mood because he was so funny.



"So the title track is called 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' and it's kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist, he thinks he's the s**t and he knows it and he won't shut up talking about it.



"So often I ended up with these creative types - or not, or whatever - and they just go on and on about themselves and I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah.'



"But there's a little bit of merit to it, also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like, 'OK, I definitely want the record to also be called that.'"



Meanwhile, Lana also revealed she has plans to publish a book of her own poetry.



She said: "I have like 13 kind of long poems that I started binding and I thought, 'Wow, the pages are kind of stacking up here.'



"I mean, it's easy too with haikus because it's only three lines so you could have like 30 pages of haikus that's only like 200 words or something.



"But I thought they're kind of like stacking up to look like a real book. So I mean what I'd like to do is sort of self-publish but I'm not very good at the distribution side of things."



