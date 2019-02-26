Lana El-Sahely, Leena Al-Ghouti and other Arab Influencers at Paris Fashion Week

French label Jacquemus show. (Source: AFP)

Paris Fashion Week started late Monday, with fashionistas from around the world jetting into the city for a week of designer shows.

The event kicked off with three shows and a scattering of launch events, including a Dior party attended by Lebanese influencer Lana El-Sahely and Dubai-based influencer Leena Al-Ghouti.

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen also touched down in the French capital, just as Moroccan-British model Nora Attal took to the runway for French label Jacquemus on Monday.

The set, on the outskirts of Paris, was impressive — an airy warehouse had been transformed into “Place Jacquemus,” a replica of a colorful South of France town square in all its faded pastel glory.

The model showed off an apron-style top over an ankle-length skirt, printed over with colorful shapes.

All eyes later in the week will be on debut collections for new designers at three major French historic labels — Lacoste, Lanvin and Nina Ricci. Louise Trotter brings a rock-solid reputation to Lacoste from her years at Joseph, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

The Sunderland-born designer cut her teeth at the British high street label Whistles before crossing the Atlantic after being snapped up by Gap.

France’s longest running but troubled couture house, Lanvin, passes into the hands of young French designer Bruno Sialelli, while the radical Dutch couple Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh present their first collection since taking over Nina Ricci.

Paris Fashion Week, which wraps up on March 5, also includes such highlights as Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Elie Saab and the first Chanel show since creative mastermind Karl Lagerfeld died earlier this month.

As influencers sprint between shows and showcases, one Kuwaiti star let Arab News in on just how hectic their lives really are at fashion week — and how seriously they take it.

“It took me about two months to prepare my closet for London and Milan Fashion Weeks,” Rawan bin Hussain, who has 3.4 million Instagram followers, told Arab News in Milan over the weekend.

“I went shopping around the world… I used that time to shop from small boutiques, or well-known designers and emerging designers.”

And if you thought life at fashion week was easy, think again.

“A typical day during fashion week is waking up at 7:00 am and starting the day with a nice, hot shower… I always have a pair of sneakers with me in the driver’s car and then I will head to the first presentation. Then, (before) the evening show, or the evening events, I will go home, change and freshen up my makeup and get going again,” Hussain said.

“Of course, we always have nice big dinners with my fellow bloggers and designers, so it is a long day and a long night — I get like five hours of sleep a night!”