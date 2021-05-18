LAPD Investigates Sexual Allegations Against Rapper T.I. And Wife Tiny Harris

By Alexandra Abumuhor

LAPD launched an Investigation into T.I. and Tiny Harris, whose real names are Clifford Harris Jr. and Tameka Cottle-Harri,s for allegedly sexually assaulting and drugging women.

One victim claims she was drugged, forced to take tons of molly, and sex-trafficked in three states, in 2010.

The second victim also claims she was drugged, then raped by the rapper and one of his male friends in a hotel room in Miami, Florida, also in 2010.

The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) confirms that an active investigation has been opened into allegations against T.I. and his wife Tiny.

A woman, known only as Jane Doe, filed a complaint to the department in April about an alleged 2005 assault.

The woman claimed she met the couple at a Los Angeles club and had accepted a sip of Tiny's drink. The couple then invited her back to their hotel room, the woman claimed, where the three allegedly showered together.

T.I. and Tiny faced accusations of sexual abuse earlier this year when a woman alleged on Instagram that the couple would force women to take drugs and have sex with them and that T.I. once held a gun to her head.

The accuser claims she fell ill after consuming Tiny’s tequila drink at a hotel before engaging in unwanted sexual acts with the couple

Jane Doe told T.I. “no” after one of the alleged sexual acts. She then got sick in the bathroom, according to the police report.

The couple has denied the claims. Their lawyer called the accusations a ''shakedown.''

Amid the allegations, production for T.I. and Tiny's reality show, ''T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle'', has suspended.