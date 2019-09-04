'Last Summer's Vibes' Nicole Saba Posts BIKINI Pictures From Vacation in Turkey

Lebanese singer Nicole Saba and her husband, Lebanese actor Youssif al-Khal, are spending their summer vacation in Turkey.





Nicole posted some vacation pictures and was wearing a bikini swimsuit in one of them and enjoying her time. The Lebanese beauty captioned the picture "Last summer's vibes".

In another story the couple recently appeared in the talk show "Tawaam Rohi" (My Spiritual twin) presented by Neshan Der Haroutiounian, which was screened on Qatari channel Bein Drama, and during the episode the pair talked about a period of separation before marriage, and how Al Khal refused to mention Nicole's name in any of the news headlines he was reading during his time presenteing Rotana channel's celebrity news years ago.