Late Actor Chadwick Boseman to Receive an MTV Award on Sunday

Late actor Chadwick Boseman is set to receive the MTV Hero for the Ages honor on Sunday, during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.

Boseman, who played the Marvel superhero Black Panther, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle.

The actor died in August at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

The award “honors a star whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen,” MTV said in a statement on Friday.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special will honor the best moments in film and TV from the 1980s until now.