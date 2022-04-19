Late Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Gets Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison

Mac Miller's drug dealer get sentenced to almost 11 years in prison on Monday.

A man charged with supplying fentanyl-laced pills before Miller’s fatal 2018 overdose was sentenced prison.

At a hearing in Los Angeles federal court, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright sentenced drug dealer Ryan Michael Reavis to 10 years and 11 months in prison. The verdict comes six months after he reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Reavis, admitted to supplying counterfeit oxycodone pills to the drug dealer named Pettit who eventually sold them to the rapper.

He admitted to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance, according to the Department of Justice.

#macmiller drug dealer gets sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl laced pills pic.twitter.com/yidRM5O4mU — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 18, 2022

Reavis’ attorneys argued he deserved only five years, with a longer or supervised release.

Miller got the pills about two days before he suffered the fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.

The star’s personal assistant found him unresponsive in his Studio City home, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The rapper died from an accidental overdose due to a combination of alcohol and drugs, including fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is around 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.