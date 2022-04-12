Late Night Snack! Kim Shares PDA Snap Alongside Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shared new intimate photos next to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The picture featured the lovebirds at a restaurant have a pizza dinner date, where Davidson gave the SKIMS founder a cozy kiss on the cheek while another picture shows the SNL star staring affectionately into Kim's eyes.

'Kim captioned the two images with with 'late nite snack.'

The pictures seems to be taken shortly after the premiere of the Kardashians's new Hulu show 'The Kardashian' as the mother of four was wearing the same gorgeous silver dress.

At the premiere, Pete Davidson was the supportive boyfriend and stayed close to his lawyer girlfriend throughout the night.

The couple became Instagram-official in March 2022 with a series of pics that were taken during their Valentines day weekend getaway.

The TV personality was married to rapper Kanye West before divorcing him in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.