Late Star Chadwick Boseman Wins a Posthumous Golden Globe

The wife of late actor Chadwick Boseman broke down in tears as he won a posthumous Golden Globe at Sunday's awards.

Boseman - who died in August aged 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer - beat Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

His widow Simone Ledward said the actor would 'thank his ancestors' as she accepted the award on his behalf, with her heartbreaking speech causing presenter Renée Zellweger and his Ma Rainey co-star Viola Davis to cry.

'He would thank God. He would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice,' Ledward began.

She added that Boseman would thank, 'his incredible team' and his team on the set including hairstylist Deidre Dixon, costumer Craig Anthoy and his assistant Andrew Carlone,' as presenter Renee Zelwegger started to tear up.

'He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you can, that tells you the keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,' she added, as Boseman's co-star Viola Davis started tearing up as well.

She said her husband would thank his director, George C. Wolfe, producer Denzel Washington, Davis, other co-stars Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige Dusan Brown.

'And I don't have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that,' she added.

'And hun... you keep em coming. Thank you,' she concluded.

Boseman and Ledward started dating in 2015, with the couple getting engaged in October 2019 and secretly marrying thereafter, it was revealed in a statement from Boseman's family after his death.

In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman played Levee Green, the exceedingly confident trumpeteer for Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) who is trying to break out on his own.

Boseman's performance as Levee Green could be honored again over the next few months, as awards season starts to heat up.

Boseman made history earlier this month by becoming the first actor to earn four SAG Awards nominations in the same year.

He's nominated for Best Actor in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Best Supporting Actor in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Outstanding Ensemble nominations for both films.

It's also possible he could get his first ever Oscar nomination as well for either Ma Rainey's Black Bottom or Da 5 Bloods.