Latin Pop Star Maluma Makes His Dubai Debut

Calling all Latin music fans, get ready for a night of upbeat melodies as the prince of Latin pop, Maluma, makes his highly anticipated debut in Dubai. The Grammy Award winner will be performing his chart-topping reggaeton, Latin trap and pop blends like ‘Bella’ at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, 14 February.

A dedicated musician since the age of 16, Maluma found his big break with the 2015 album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. His talent attracted established industry icons like Shakira and Ricky Martin for collaborations and led to successful records including F.A.M.E. in 2018 and 11:11, which was released in May 2019.

It’s his 11:11 World Tour which brings Maluma to Dubai for the first time. Fans can expect a futuristic show electrified by lasers and pyrotechnics, backed by a live band and talented dancers. Get your tickets now for a night of non-stop dancing, infectious melodies and Maluma’s best hits.

