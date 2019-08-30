Lauren Harries Angry After Being Refused on Naked Attraction

Lauren Harries threw a tantrum after she was rejected on 'Naked Attraction'.



The 41-year-old reality TV star stripped off for the Channel 4 show - where hopeful singletons choose a date based solely on the power of naked attraction - but Lauren was furious when she was wasn't chosen by fellow contestant Rigby.



He said: "I am looking for someone to be with permanently and I just think you might be a little bit too old for me."



And Lauren reacted angrily, replying: "You could have had the goods but you are not having them now. You're not going to get my backside now."









She also blasted Rigby for not knowing who she is, adding: "I'm going, I don't want to be around him.

Never talk to a woman about age, make up something. You will be slapping yourself when you know who I am. But you'll also be slapping yourself, well, not with me."



As a child, Lauren was known for her knowledge of antiques, appearing on 'After Dark' and 'Wogan'.

The transgender personality and activist also participated in 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2013 and came third.



Speaking previously about Lauren's episode, insiders promised it would be explosive.



A source said: "Lauren isn't the first trans contestant on the show but she's definitely the first celebrity that's been on.



"And she makes a big impression during her upcoming episode - in fact it's probably one of the best 'Naked Attractions' ever."