Laverne Cox to Unveil Podcast Series

Laverne Cox has launched a podcast series to have “intimate conversations” with people she can “learn something from”.

The 48-year-old actress is hosting ‘The Laverne Cox Show’ in collaboration with Shondaland Productions and iHeartMedia, where she will sit down to talk to interesting people about “topics [she] wants to learn more about”.

She told People magazine: "Shondaland approached me a couple of years ago and asked me if I wanted to do this. And I was like, 'Well, if I do it, then I think I want to have intimate conversations with people who I can learn something from.' And so that's really what the podcast is. It's me, in intimate conversations with people - some people I know, some people I don't know - about topics that I want to learn more about and want our listeners to learn more about."

Laverne launched the first episode of her podcast series on Thursday (04.02.21), and will continue posting episodes weekly, and will feature guests from various walks of life discussing thought-provoking topics while offering different perspectives.

For the ‘Orange is the New Black’ star, the podcast series is about “personal growth”.

She added: "We have an episode about residential segregation and systemic racism, but then we have some stuff about dating - a good number of things about dating. A lot of this is about my own growth.

"I really am interested in having a spiritual makeover and that's really what this is about.

It's about having conversations that will inspire new perspectives, that hopefully will encourage us to live differently and make different choices."

And although only one episode is available so far, Laverne insists she has already “grown”.

She explained: "I've grown since the podcast has happened. But that is an ongoing process, and sometimes it's two steps forward and one step back when it comes to spiritual growth and psychological and emotional growth.

"So today I'm feeling really good, tomorrow something might come up, and I might be challenged. And I'll have to pull out some of my skills from the community resiliency model. I might need to pull out some shame resiliency tools. A lot of it's about having different frameworks. Because then we can usually use a calmer lens to look at something."