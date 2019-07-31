'Le Casa De Papel' Official Twitter Account Replies to Elissa

Lebanese singer Elissa spent most of her evening yesterday watching the universal series 'La Casa de Papel' third season and was impressed by it and its events.





Elissa tweeted: "Spending the night watching La Casa De Papel season 3 on netflix 😍😍😍If you were with the Professor, which city would you name yourself after in the gang? I would definitely go for Beirut! Suits me, no?"



The official Twitter account of the Series replied to Elissa's tweet, saying: "Beirut looks great".

Beirut sounds great 😏 pic.twitter.com/FHbY52NOD4 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) July 30, 2019

Elissa's tweets and opinions seem to leave an impact regardless of the subject matter and have started to get universal attention recently.