Lea Michelle Reveals Her Wedding Day Was The Best Day of Her Life

Lea Michelle says her wedding to Zandy Reich was a "perfect" experience.





The 33-year-old singer and actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today, where she discussed her marriage to Reich and her holiday album, Christmas in the City.

“It was literally the best day of my entire life... it was so perfect. I wish I could do it over and over again,” @LeaMichele says of her wedding. She also shares her favorite Christmas music ahead of performing a song from her 1st holiday album #ChristmasInTheCity pic.twitter.com/Cc87ShgQ99 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2019

Michele and Reich married in Northern California in March. Glee and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy officiated the ceremony, with Michele's former co-stars Darren Criss, Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff in attendance.

"It was literally the best day of my entire life," Michele said of her wedding. "I know everybody says that, but it was so perfect.

I wish I could do it over and over and over again." The Glee alum said the fairytale experience inspired her to record Christmas in the City. "It's been truly such a happy, wonderful year.

I wanted to just encapsulate that with ending on this happy note with this record," she said. Michele shared a photo Saturday with Reich and her parents in New York. "I hope everyone is having a great weekend with the ones they love," she captioned the post.

Michele will perform Wednesday at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. John Legend, Idina Menzel, Gwen Stefani, Bon Jovi and other stars will also perfrom.

Christmas in the City, released in October, features the new song "Christmas in New York" and holiday favorites such as "Silver Bells and "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."