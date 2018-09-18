LEAKED! The Collaboration of the Greats, Amro Diab Composes a Song for Angham

Amro Diab and Angham are known to be on good terms (Source: amrdiab - angham - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

A part of a song that marks the first collaboration between Egyptian icons singer Amr Diab and songstress Angham was leaked online.

This is the first time that Angham sings a song composed by 'Al Hadaba' Amr Diab.

The shared clip includes a short recording of the song titled "Emta Afrah" (When Do I Get Happy?) written by Turki Al Al Sheikh and also marks the first time that Diab composes a song to another singer as he usually sings his own compositions. Listen to the leaked part below.





"Emta Afrah" is produced by Rotana and will be released soon with no specific time set for its release.

Amro Diab and Angham are known to be on good terms, as she has previously stated in the show "Kol Yom" (Everyday) with TV anchor Amro Adeeb that she wishes to collaborate with Al Hadaba, expressing her admiration for him and his work that got him to become one of the biggest names in the industry.

From his side, Amro Diab replied to Angham's comments about him by reposting the part in which she talks about him captioning it "Thanks to the big artist Angham" and added a heart emoji.