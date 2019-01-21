LEAKED! Kuwaiti Singer Shamed for Dancing in Gorgeous Transparent Dress (Video)

Shams's dress is by designer Youssef Jasmi (Source: shamsofficial_ - Instagram)

Kuwaiti Singer Shams has faced fierce criticism on Social Media after a video from a private wedding was leaked which shows her dancing in a short transparent dress.

The Kuwaiti singers dress is by designer Youssef Jasmi and is of bright silver color. It reaches to the middle of the thighs and is tight on the body revealing its curves. Its abdomen and lower chest areas are covered with chiffon.

The Kuwaiti star appeared to be slightly overweight in the video, or it might be that she deliberately chose a dress smaller than her size to get a more 'full body' look and some even thought she had undergone a recent cosmetic surgery to enlarge her buttocks.

The Kuwaiti star seemed to have known the dress would cause controversy as in a Snapchat video post before going to the wedding she mentioned that her dress is short, as she said: "My dress is short .. May God protect me from what is going to happen". Therefore, the audience attacked her wondering if she was deliberately imitating Egyptian Actress Rania Youssef, who faced a violent offensive campaign recently because of her dress at the closing ceremony of Cairo Film Festival!