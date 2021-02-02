Leaked Phone Call of Ibrahim Ghazal, Who Killed His Wife Zeina Kanjo, Admitting He Strangled Her To Death

Yesterday, it was reported that Lebanese model Zeina Kanjo has been killed by her husband Ibrahim Ghazal at their home in Ain Mreisseh - Beirut.

Today, Zeina's sister Ruba has leaked a phone call she made with the accused where he admitted strangling Zeina unintentionally, which led to her death.

Al-Jadeed TV aired the phone call, which eventually ended up on YouTube and social media.

In the call, Ghazal was heard telling Ruba: 'Do you think I would kill her?! You were talking to us before the accident.'

'I'm going to reveal something for the first time and I will not say it in the investigation. What would you do if you arrive home and find your wife with another man?'

'I didn't intend to and I didn't think she would die, I put my hand on her mouth when she started screaming to shut her up.'

'She didn't die alone. May God never forget whoever was the reason behind her death. If she died from my hands, well there are a lot of people who killed her before.'

At the end of the call, Ibrahim told Ruba that he was the one who reported the crime to the police.

Sources confirmed to Foochia.com that it appears that someone has taught Ibrahim what to say.

And if he found his wife with another man as he claims, his reaction must have been different, especially since there aren't any bruises on Zeina's body. But according to the forensic doctor she died because of suffocation as a result of closing her mouth.

The same sources also indicated that the husband had mortgaged Zeina's Camaro car in service of his work, pointing out that there are many questions raised about the nature of his work.