'Leather Look' of Sumaya Al-Khashab and Ghada Abdel Razek Sparks Rivalry

The two stars, Sumaya al-Khashab, and Ghada Abdel Razek lit up their Instagram profiles with their new photo sessions.

The images of the two Egyptian actresses were posted at the same time, and the audience noticed the similarities of their clothing styles and began comparing and choosing who looks more beautiful and elegant.

Somaya al-Khashab chose to wear black leather pantaloons with a white blouse that shows one of her shoulders and matched it with a leather clutch bag. She also appeared in another look in a semi-classic dress that blends black and white with a high neck and long sleeves and a side opening at the chest.

Ghada Abdel Razek chose loose black leather trousers with a tight waistline, and a silver blouse with long sleeves.

Decide for yourself who is more beautiful between them.