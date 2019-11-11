'Leave Your Job as a Singer Because of Your Disease'! Ramy Gamal Shares a Heartfelt Message After Diagnosis

Hope you feel better soon Ramy!





Egyptian singer Ramy Gamal announced on Instagram that he was suffering from vitiligo, which left him mentally tired and wondering whether he should retire because of the way people view him.

In a lengthy message he shared on Instagram, Ramy shared the sad news from the moment he learned that he had vitiligo. He wrote:

"A while ago, white spots appeared on my body, and after examination it turned out to be vitiligo. I tried a lot of treatments and visited many doctors but without any luck. I accepted my situation and handed my matter to God".

He continued:

"Actually spots started to increase, to the point where it grabbed people's attention. Some of them started asking how I will deal with it since I am a star, and some were scared to shake my hand, while others asked me if it was infectious.

For a year now, I get devastated every time I have a concert or a shoot because I find it hard to hide it, and people started telling me to change my line of work because they would not accept me as I am".

Gamal concluded his heartfelt message by saying that after he thought about people's reactions, he found himself facing two solutions: the first is to retire and the second is to ask people to accept him as he is.

He described his conditions as an affliction from God, ending his touching words by thanking God on the blessing that is his parents, as they are the only ones who accept their son as he is.