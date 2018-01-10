Lebanese Designer Elie Saab Brags About Ex Israeli Soldier Gal Gadot Wearing his Design!

A photo of Israeli actress Gal Gadot wearing his gown was posted on the label’s official Instagram account (Source:@eliesaabworld - Instagram)

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab received backlash on Wednesday after a photo of Israeli actress Gal Gadot wearing his gown was posted on the label’s official Instagram account.

The picture showed actress wearing one of the designer’s dresses with the caption: “A flawless Gal Gadot in Elie Saab Ready-to-Wear Spring Summer 2018 at the national board of review annual gala in New York.”

The post, which was later deleted, sparked social media outrage with many criticizing the brand for praising Gadot who openly shows support for Israel Defense Forces.

Last year, Lebanon banned the showing of the film Wonder Woman that Gadot was staring in after activists in the country campaigned against its release.

Controversy surrounds the Israeli actress who previously served in the Israeli army before pursuing a career in the Army.

During the 2014 Gaza War that resulted in the death more than 2,100 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Gadot voiced her support for “all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country.”