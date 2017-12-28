From Haifa to Myriam: Lebanese Divas in Hot Shorts!

2017 was certainly hot shorts year and many Lebanese divas wore it (Source: Instagram - @myriamfares)

Written by Zaid Bawab

With the beginning of each year, divas tend to follow a certain fashion trend and a silent competition starts between them over who wears that certain style better.

2017 was certainly hot shorts year and many Lebanese divas wore it, not once, but many times during the year, pulling the limelight away from each other.

Maya Diab





(Source: Instagram - @mayadiab)

Maya Diab is one of the stars that like the hot shorts look, and it is certainly dazzling on her. She appears in it often either on nights out or on a regular day's outing and she is certainly a head turner whenever she chooses this style.

Haifa Wehbe





(Source: Instagarm - @haifawehbe)

Haifa Wehbe is one of the Divas that cause a big fuss whenever she appears in hot shorts. This year social media went crazy when she appeared sporting this look in a concert in Egypt, and if Haifa does not like controversy, then who does? This could be the reason why she tends to use the hot shorts card pretty often.

Myriam Fares





(Source: Instagarm - @myriamfares)

Myriam Fares Joins the hot shorts club and she was one of the songstresses who appeared in it during the past year multiple times whether on the beach or during late nights out

Elissa





(Source: Instagram - @elissazkh)

Elissa chose to end the year wearing hot shorts, as she wore a black one during Christmas festivities and it wasn't the first time she wears it this year.

Nawal Al Zoghbi





(Source: Instagram - @nawalelzoghbi)

The Golden Diva Nawal Al Zoghbi shared numerous pictures of herself wearing hot shorts multiple times this year and seems to have liked it a bit too much possibly because it makes her look more feminine than ever.