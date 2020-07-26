Lebanese Renowned Artist Marwan Mahfouz Passes Away in Syria

Great Lebanese artist Marwan Mahfouz died yesterday at the age of 80 at a hospital in Damascus after his health deteriorated and he was transferred to the hospital because of his high temperature and shortness of breath.

Marwan Mahfouz was famous for his work with Al-Rehabani family, as he participated in many of their famous musicals, which are still treasured by many, and he continued his cooperation with Ziad Al-Rahbani, who composed many singles for him.

His songs written by Ziad Rahabani from the play Sahrieh, who the latter composed at the age of 17 are still recited by many Arab artists and fans around the world.

Mahfouz sang works of many great song writers and composers such as the Rahbani brothers, Ziad Rahbani, Wadih Al-Safi, Philemon Wehbe, Elias Rahbani, Suhail Arafa, Joseph Ayoub, Abdel Fattah Sukkar and Azar Habib and others, in addition to many poets such as Musa Zgheib, Abdul Jalil Wahbi, Issa Ayoub, Boutros Deeb and Ghassan Matar.

Mahfouz participated Rahbani Brothers famous classic movie "Safar Berlak" and starred in the movie "Confused Girls" with the actress Igraa.

Mahfouse lived between Lebanon, Syria and Canada after the Lebanese civil war. His last performance was a live streamed concert at the Damascus Opera House in June 2020, which was sold out but only at 30% capacity due to social distance regulations.