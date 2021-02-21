Lebanese Superstar Elissa Shares a Video of Her Playing in The Snow

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

A snowstorm engulfed Lebanon on Wednesday along with heavy winds and torrential rainfalls, and covered most of Lebanon with a height of 600 Meters above sea level, the snowstorm was the strongest of its kind since the year 2015.

And superstar Elissa couldn't get enough of the snow, as she bought a house in 'Faqra' in Lebanon which is 1500-1600 meters above sea level, and the thickness of snow exceeded a meter of height during this year's snowstorm which was given the name 'Joyce'

The 'Krahni' hitmaker shared a video on her Twitter account of her playing in the snow the video features her throwing herself among the snow and playing with her dog.

“A special and funny day among the snow, in my beloved country, Lebanon,” she added in the caption.