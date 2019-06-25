Lebanon's Rising J Lo! Lea Makhoul Releases Her Latest Single in Spanglish

Lea Makhoul released her new song "Ay Amor" in Spanglish, which was highly praised by her followers on social media.





The song managed to portray Makhoul's talent and showcased her passion for music and dance beats making many followers label her as the" J Lo of Lebanon" in their comments, comparing her latest release to Spanglish releases by universal superstars like Shakira.

Lea has collaborated with many artists from around the world already and in the new song, she collaborates with Rubi Castillo from Texas (USA), who composed the song and also wrote its lyrics alongside Amin Najjar. The song arrangement is by Ryan Morales.

About the song, Lea says: "Ay Amor" is a song that touches the heart, and talks about the passion that reaches the levels of insanity, and how one could lose control over feelings."

Through the song, the starlet wishes to communicate with listeners around the world. It enabled her to work more on her Spanish and she did not forget to add dancy beats to its passionate lyrics.

Lea has opened several concerts for international stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Camilla Cabello. She has gained fame in Lebanon because of her outstanding performances, her bold presence, and her new daring songs.

The new song is available on all music applications, with the music video released soon.