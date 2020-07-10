'Legendary' Series Renewed for a Second Season

Ballroom competition series Legendary has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max.

Legendary, which premiered alongside the launch of HBO Max in May, features ballroom houses battling each other in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing to win a cash prize.

Voguing is a competitive style of dance that mixes high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models.

MC Dashaun Wesley will return for Season 2 alongside judges Megan Thee Stallion, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil and Law Roach.



Legendary is the second original series to be renewed by HBO Max following anthology series Love Life, which starred Anna Kendrick in the first season.

The final two episodes of Season 1 became available Thursday on HBO Max.

"Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement.