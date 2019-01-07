'Lego: Lord of the Rings' is to be Removed From Digital Stores

Lego: The Lord of the Rings was released in 2012 (Source: Lego / Youtube)

Lego video games based on the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit series of films have been removed from digital storefronts including Steam.

"Lego: The Lord of the Rings and Lego: The Hobbit will no longer be available for sale in digital stores," publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.

"The games will remain in players' libraries if they already own them," the company continued.

The delisting comes after both titles were given away for free in December through the Humble Bundle store.

Lego: The Lord of the Rings was released in 2012 with Lego: The Hobbit arriving in 2014. Both games were developed by Traveller's Tales.

Warner Bros. more recent Lord of the Rings based Middle-earth games Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, are still available to purchase digitally.