Don’t miss your chance to grab a Summer Play Pass at Legoland this summer. To get yours, all you need to do is buy a day ticket, and head to Legoland’s Guest Services to swap it for a Summer Play Pass, which gives you unlimited entry from now until 14 September.



There’ll be fun activities and entertainment for the whole family every day this summer, with The Cafe Terrace transformed into a Lego-themed Summer Garden Party. Other fun in store includes a giant indoor snakes and ladders game, dance parties, movie screenings, arts and crafts, cupcake-making challenges, and much more. You’ll be able to keep cool all summer, too, with free VIP parking, air-conditioned waiting areas, and buggies to take you to and from your car.

Date 16 June - 14 September 2019 Category Family , Experiences Venue Legoland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts Telephone +971 4 820 3123 Ticket price AED220.5-245: day ticket

AED265.5-345: combo ticket Admission Sat-Weds: 10am-6pm

Thurs-Fri: 10am-8pm Website https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/play-all-summer-long-legoland-summer-play-pass