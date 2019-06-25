Legs in the Air! Nahed El Sebai Hides Her Face in Swimsuit Picture

Actress Nahed Al-Sebai seems to be enjoying summer on the beach.





Nahed Al-Sebai posted a picture of herself lying on the sand next to the sea and raising her feet while wearing sea appropriate clothes, and she hid her features with a large hat.

The latest on screen appearance for Nahed Al-Sibai was in the series "Al Zooga 18" (The 18th Wife), that was screened during Ramadan in which she acted alongside actor Hassan Raddad, Haidy Karam, Salwa Khattab, Shaima Saif, Mahmoud Albzwai. Mahmoud Al-Lithi, Koki and Enas Kamel.

The series was written by Mohammed Abu Al-Saad, Khalid Abu Bakr and Walid Abu Al-Majd and it was supervised by Amin Gamal, directed by Mostafa Fikri and produced by Mamdouh Shaheen.