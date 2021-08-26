Leigh Anne Pinnock Shocks Fans With The Birth of Her Twins

On Saturday, Perrie Edwards, 28, had a baby with her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And a few days earlier, her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she and her footballer fiance, Andre Gray, had had twins a week earlier.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two," she posted on Instagram.

Pinnock first announced she was expecting in May.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Edwards was among those who congratulated Pinnock, commenting on her fellow new mom’s post Monday, “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!

Leigh-Ann previously said she wanted to give her body some credit ''Time to give my body some credit … this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks,” she said

“Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix but then I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown… creating life… I am so proud of how far I’ve come and so grateful for this blessing.”

Meanwhile, the new mother of two revealed she had her first outing since giving birth to her twins.

The singer shared a snap of her hair in a super straight style.

She wrote: 'Mama had her first outing with the bubba's.. thank you @thehairchateauhenley for my pamper evening.'