Lekaa Elkhamissi Faces Criticism for Short Shorts



Actress Lekaa Elkhamissi likes to interact with her followers through her Instagram account by posting photos from her trips or from events she attends.







Elkhamissi posted a photo of her latest visit to Rome, but she might not have expected to receive many negative comments on the picture.

Elkhamissi was criticized for her clothing choices, and specifically for appearing in "Hot Pants". Some criticized the actress's look, while others defended her and asked her not to reply to Negative comments.

It is noteworthy that Leqaa's latest work was the series "Abwab Al Shak" (Doors of Doubt) alongside Khaled Salim, and its events revolve around a mysterious murder that happens between a group of friends, and the series includes Ahmed Salah Hosni, Nabil Issa, Tariq Sabri, Aisha Ben Ahmed, Jihan Khalil, Tamer Shaltout, Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra and Sabri Abdel Moneim in its cast and is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag.