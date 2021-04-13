Lena Dunham Appreciates Being Three Years Sober

Lena Dunham reflected on her last three years as she marked 36 months sober.



The 'Girls' alum opened up about her health journey, admitting that three years was a big milestone for her as she felt, at the time, that it was a "magic train" that would carry herself "far enough" from the person she was when she was using.



She wrote on Instagram: "So, I’m 3 years sober today. Those aren’t words I ever thought I’d say, because they aren’t words I thought I *needed* to say, but from the moment I began this trip (sobriety is a trippy trip, that’s for sure) I was focused on 3 years, as if it were this magic train that would somehow have carried me far enough from the me I was when I was using - a bad me, a sad me, a just plain not good enough me ... But guess what? We’re worth it even when we are too tired to try, or when we are one day or one hour away from our messiest. We are worth it even when we’re right in the middle of it all. (sic)"





And the 34-year-old actress also took to Instagram to thank those who have supported her as she "crawled further away from the centre of the storm", before realising that it is "continually storming" but that is "alright".



She added in the lengthy post: "If you are caught in a cycle of pain and shame around addiction, you are so far from alone - there are so many recovering addicts who want and NEED to connect with you and who will hold it down for you no matter what. Thank you for the love you’ve shown me in the last 3 years as I’ve crawled further away from the centre of the storm - but in the process I’ve realised it’s continually storming (that’s alright) AND the sun is shining too. It always was. (sic)"