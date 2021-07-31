Lewis Hamilton Strolls Through Budapest Ahead of His Race in the Hungarian Grand Prix

He never fails to make a statement when he steps out before a big day on the track.

And Lewis Hamilton turned heads once again on Saturday as he strolled through Budapest in silver Celine trousers and a red Balmain jumper ahead of his race in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Formula One star, 36, carefully compiled his ensemble with red-soled boots that matched his vibrant top.

Lewis layered a chic black windbreaker over the eye-catching Balmain jumper and added a chunky chain necklace to complete the look.

Striding through Hungary before his upcoming race that is due to take place on Sunday, the Hertfordshire-born star's metallic trousers glinted in the daylight.

He decorated his ear lobes with two silver hoop earrings and a stud on the other side and offered a glimpse of his neck and hand tattoos as he walked.

The outing comes after Lewis showed support for Hungary's LGBTQ+ community on his Instagram stories earlier this week.

The F1 star heavily criticised the recent legislation in Hungary which bans the depiction of homosexuality to young people.

Taking to his Instagram stories he wrote: 'To all in this beautiful country Hungary. Ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the government's anti-LGBTQ+ law...

'It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power suggest such a law. Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify.

'I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever.

'Please show love for those around you because love will always win. Sending you positivity #lgbtq'

And Lewis has recently faced discrimination of his own after his controversial British Grand Prix win against Max Verstappen.

Following the race, where Sir Lewis was hit by a 10 second penalty but went on to win the race and close the gap in the title race to just eight points, he received a slew of racist abuse on Instagram.

The star's team at Mercedes said in a joint statement with Formula One: 'These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions...

'Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.'