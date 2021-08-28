LGBT Awards: Alesha Dixon Commands Attention With Gravity-Defying Hair

Alesha Dixon commanded attention on Friday with a gravity-defying hairdo and neon pink outfit as she joined Pixie Lott and a glamorous Christine McGuinness at the star-studded LGBT Awards in London.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 42, unleashed her inner unicorn with the unusual pointed hairstyle while Christine, 33, shined bright in a sparkling champagne pink dress and Pixie, 30, put on a leggy display in a black outfit.

TV presenter Gok and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence hosted the star-studded event which saw Phillip Schofield, Demi Lovato and Spice Girls' Mel C all scoop awards.

Alesha, who joined by her husband Azuka Ononye for the event, was seen sporting a satin mini skirt which she teamed with a pastel pink bralette, exposing her toned pins and washboard stomach at the event held at The Brewery.

She shrugged a statement oversized blazer over the top and accesorised with silver jewellery.

Her raven tresses were braided and moulded into an extreme high ponytail with a pink stone weaved into her locks.

Keeping all of the focus on her cone-shaped hairdo, she opted for a soft make-up look.

Elsewhere at the event, Christine wowed in a figure-hugging dress which boasted shimmering embroidery and sliver sequins.

The plunging dress showcased her ample assets and was complete with feathered shoulder pads.

Her rose gold heels could be seen peeking out from beneath her outfit as she amped up the sparkle with delicate jewellery.

Christine's blonde locks tumbled down her back while she opted for a full face of make-up.

Christine was later seen posing up a storm in the glamorous gown as she left the star-studded event.

The blonde bombshell warmly embraced a group of fans outside the venue, before capturing some of her best angles while seated in a taxi.

She appeared in great spirits, at times seen blowing a kiss at the cameras.

Also hitting the red carpet was Pixie who flaunted her impeccable style credentials in a black blazer dress and skirt with sequin encrusted cups sewn onto the exterior of the garment.

She drew attention to her long legs with silver tasseled heels which perfectly complemented her dress, clutch bag and dangling earrings.

The pop sensation slicked her signature blonde tresses away from her visage, which she enhanced with a dewy make-up look.

Meanwhile Anne-Marie nailed Gothic chic in a dress which featured a black velvet skirt.

The singer's, 30, top featured a scoop plunging neckline to reveal her glowing décolletage and pert cleavage.

Two sparkling brooches lined the centre of her waist, emphasising her hourglass curves.

Anne-Marie added height to her frame with black platform heels and accesorised with unique jewellery.

Her pink locks were tucked behind her ears as she rounded off the look with a statement winged eyeliner.

Meanwhile Joel Dommett arrived in style at the event with his wife Hannah Cooper.

The TV presenter, 36, looked dapper in a teal blazer with a crisp white shirt and blue bow tie underneath.

Meanwhile Hannah highlighted her flawless figure in an orange and navy embroidered dress which showcased her endless legs.

Elsewhere, Gok Wan opted for an understated look which comprised of a corduroy longline jacket and black trousers.

The fashion guru, 46, rocked his signature black glasses and a light dusting of make-up.

His brunette tresses were transformed into a peroxide blonde hairstyle as he posed on the red carpet.

Boxer Nicola Adams attended the event with her girlfriend Ella Baig to celebrate the LGBT community.

The former Strictly contestant, 36, dressed up in a mint green suit while her girlfriend showcased her petite frame in a polka dot dress.

Meanwhile Natalie Imbruglia sprinkled some sparkle on the red carpet with her black sequin embroidered gown.

The singer, 46, draped a faux fur jacket over the top and boosted her height with patent heels.

She enhanced her age-defying complexion with a soft make-up palette and styled her chocolate tresses in loose curls.

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson wore a blue military inspired jacket as she attended the LGBT awards at The Brewery.

The Duchess of York, 61, cut an elegant figure in a blue midi dress, which she teamed with a military style fitted blazer of the same colour.

In keeping with the blue theme, Fergie held a matching clutch in her right hand and peep toe court shoes with diamond butterfly detailing on the front.

Her statement flame red locks were styled in a side parting and they cascaded over her shoulders in soft waves.

The Duchess later posed with drag queen Lawrence Chaney, and they both put on an animated display as they smiled for snaps at the red carpet event.

Lawrence, 24, looked amazing as he donned a bright purple wig, and latex figure-hugging ensemble.

She also posed with Gok Wan and Loose Women presenter Linda Robson, 63. Linda looked summery in a mid-length striped dress and a cropped denim jacket paired with a pink scarf around her neck, as she posed with her arm around the Duchess

Combining comfort with fashion, she wore sparkling pink flip fops which complemented her scarf.

Fellow Loose Women star Denise Welch dazzled in a sequin blazer with matching high-waist trousers.

She added height to her frame with open-toe heels and wore a black top, complete with a square neckline, as she stole the show on the red carpet.

The actress, 63, added a pop of colour with red lipstick which perfectly matched her scarlet pedicure.

Also at the LGBT Awards, Tom Read Wilson was impeccably dressed in a black blazer and fitted satin trousers.

The Celebs Go Dating presenter, 34, pinned a tasteful gold brooch onto one lapel as he sported buckled loafers for the star-studded event.

His chocolate curls were brushed to one side in a perfectly coiffed hairdo while his visage was enhanced with a flawless make-up look.

Meanwhile presenter Lorraine Kelly represented the colours of the LGBT flag with a sparkling handbag, made to look like a rainbow.

And Ella Henderson was a vision in a pastel blue blazer and straight-leg jeans with matching blue stripes trailing down each side.

The former X Factor prodigy, 25, wowed in her elegant outfit which she elevated with a pearl necklace, dangling earrings and a cream clutch.

She displayed her flawless pedicure in studded white heels as she worked her best angles at the awards ceremony.

Another drag queen at the event turned heads in a purple two-piece decorated with sequins and yellow flames. He dropped to the floor to do the splits, much to the surprise of fellow attendees.

Former Blue singer Duncan James made an entrance in a tailored three-piece suit. Also, Dr Ranj Singh stepped foot onto the red carpet in a floral cream jacket.

Representing the Labour Party, MP Dawn Butler wowed in a striking red kaftan.

Elsewhere at the LGBT event, Polly Money rocked up in a baker boy cap and grey suit with a white tee underneath.

Kyle De'Volle slipped into a showstopper black gown which boasted beading and a plunging cross-over neckline, while Joe Black represented the colours of the LGBT rainbow in a bright purple suit.

Suzi Ruffell looked dashing in a velvet tuxedo blazer and cropped trousers as she walked onto the red carpet.

Meanwhile Holly Johnson looked stylish in a black suit which he teamed with an embroidered top and sparkling trainers.

Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Hillary Clinton and comedian Tom Allen lead the winners at the 2021 British LGBT Awards.

TV presenter Gok and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence hosted the star-studded event which saw Phillip Schofield send an emotional message when receiving a Special Recognition Award.

Accolades were also presented to Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Spice Girl Melanie C, Premier League star Conor Coady and boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Global Ally winner Clinton, 73, joined the event via video and says should ‘could not be prouder’ to stand with the LGBT+ community. Meanwhile, Anne-Marie, 30, took home the MTV-sponsored Music Artist of the Year prize.

In a recent interview with Gay Times, the 2002-hitmaker revealed: 'I’ve never ever just been attracted to men. I’ve never just been attracted to women.'

Spice Girl Melanie C, 47, scooped the Ally award. Having worked closely with drag collective Sink the Pink, the singer has been vocal about what a privilege it is to spend time in queer, trans and non-binary spaces.

The pop icon beat off competition from the likes of Michelle Visage, 52, and popular host Dermot O'Leary, 48, to take home the prize.

TV favourite Phillip, 59 - who bravely came out last year - with the strength of his former wife and daughters helping him, delivered an emotional video message as he received a Special Recognition Award at the ceremony.

Comedian Tom Allen, who is currently presenting Cooking With The Stars with Emma Willis, was named Broadcaster Of The Year.

Meanwhile, England football hero Conor Coady won the Football Ally Award, which was introduced for this year only, to highlight the lack of gay, bisexual and gender expansive representation in the upper leagues of the sport.

Conor, 28, who is also the captain of Premier League side Wolves, has backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign to make football more inclusive for LGBT+ people. He said that he was 'deeply honoured and incredibly proud' to be recognised.

Organisations and big businesses with a track record of promoting equality and diversity were also recognised, including Sainsbury’s and Starbucks. UK Black Pride was also named as Charity Of The Year.

Commenting on the winners fashion guru Gok said: 'So many brilliant and deserving LGBT+ people and allies have been recognised tonight. It is wonderful to be part of this event.'

Henry Gosling, Diversity And Inclusion manager from headline sponsor, Tesco, commented: 'Tesco is proud to sponsor the British LGBT Awards and celebrate the great talent from the LGBTQ+ community, and to help recognise the great achievements businesses have made to become more inclusive to all.'

Jen Tippin, from the British LGBT Awards' founding partner, NatWest, said: '2021 has been a year of change but also hope for the future, and during that time we have seen the LGBT+ community come together more than ever.

'NatWest has had a long and proud history of supporting the British LGBT Awards since becoming a Founding Partner and we are privileged to do so again this year'.

Awards founder, Sarah Garrett MBE, added: 'We were so delighted to be able to host a celebration of the people working hard to advocate for and advance LGBT+ rights after what has been a difficult 18 months. All of the winners and nominees are incredibly deserving.'

Later in the evening, Charlie was all smiles as she exited the star-studded venue in the glamorous ensemble.

Meanwhile, presenter Lorraine looked gorgeous as she left the event in the slinky dress.