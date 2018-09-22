Liam and Noel Gallagher Set to Return as Solo Artists Next Year

Liam and Noel Gallagher (Twitter)

Liam and Noel Gallagher are being lined up for Glastonbury 2019.

Although the warring brothers played the legendary UK festival with their band Oasis in 1995 and 2004, they are set to return as solo artists next year.

After Liam, 46, revealed he has already signed on, Noel, 51, told MirrorOnline: "I would ¬absolutely love to play Glastonbury next year. I love that festival but I'll probably be fourth on the bill."

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival's Emily Eavis recently hailed Liam Gallagher's set last year on the Other Stage at the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England as "incredible"

Emily - who chooses the acts with her father Michael Eavis - said: "We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field? Incredible.

The event, which will return in 2019 after taking a break this year, is the perfect place for Liam to perform with the Foo Fighters after the 45-year-old rocker turned down the chance to duet with the 'Best of You' group last year.

The 'Songbird' songwriter was invited by frontman Dave Grohl to join them on the Pyramid Stage, but Liam declined because of the lack of time for rehearsals.

The 'Greedy Soul' singer said at the time: "He asked me to come on and do a song. I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal."

However, the rocker said he would've loved to have done a duet with the 'Run' hitmakers' drummer Taylor Hawkins on his solo single 'Range Rover Bitch'.

He said: "I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do 'Range Rover Bitch' that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That's the tune."