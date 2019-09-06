Liam Gallagher Thinks Oasis Too 'Working Class' to Consider Reunion

Liam Gallagher thinks Oasis are too "working class" for his brother Noel to consider a reunion.

The group split in 2009 following an explosive row between the brothers and bandmates and while the 'Shockwave' singer is open to performing with the band again, he doesn't think his older sibling has it "in him" any more and doesn't think Noel's wife, Sara MacDonald, would approve either.





He said: "I don't think [Noel] has got it in him anymore.

"His missus might not like the music. It's a bit 'laddy'. It might be too working class for them.

The 47-year-old singer insists he doesn't want a reunion just for the money it would generate.

He told Mr. Porter's Journal: "It's not about the money. I don't drive cars. I don't buy Rolexes. But I've got enough parkas that I could whip out and still blow people's minds."

But Liam also stressed he has "better things to do" than worry about repairing his relationship with Noel.

He said: "That's not happening. I've got better things to be doing than worry about what he's thinking. He knows where I'm at. I need to get on with my life, get back doing music, and look after my crew."

Among his current concerns are his upcoming second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not?', which he's proud of and insisted he doesn't see the merits in trying to challenge himself by going in a different musical direction to that which he is known for.

He said: "It sounds fresh to me.

"I don't get all that 'nostalgia' stuff. It's just a formula that was mastered in the 1960s and 1970s. Why not do it in 2019? If that was a crime, we wouldn't be having Sunday roasts, would we?

"People say get out of your comfort zone. F**k off! I'm comfortable here. Why would you want to go around riding a race bike with a really sharp saddle? Get yourself a comfortable seat mate and enjoy your life! You don't wanna be stressing at my age..."