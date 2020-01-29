Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Are Officially Divorced

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are both officially divorced.

The two ended their marriage of eight months with a judge approving their divorce papers on Tuesday.

However, TMZ reported on Tuesday that the judge postdated their single status, meaning neither Miley nor Liam will be officially single until February 22.

The divorce settlement began in December. Because they had a strong prenup and they never had children, the proceedings were smooth sailing.

The 30-year-old actor and the 27-year-old singer announced their split in August.

Miley opted for Judith R. Foreman to handle the legalities on her behalf.

As for Liam, he managed to get top celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent him.

Laura has had quite the past clientele, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Christina Aguilera, Marta Kauffman and Johnny Depp - among others.

Miley and Liam's paperwork was quickly worked on behind-the-scenes.

Their properties were the only real thing to sort out and the Malibu singer got to keep their animals.

The Australian hunk was the one to file back in August 2019, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'

And ever since their split, the former couple have both been quick to move on.

Miley was dating Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter before she started seeing her longtime friend Cody Simpson, 22.

The former Disney star and Australian musician have continued to profess the love for one another online for all to see.

As for Liam, he has moved on with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 21.

It comes after it was reported back in December that the divorce would be finalized by March.

'Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,' an insider close to the Slide Away artist told People at the time.

'She just wants to move on.'

Miley and Liam first began dating back in June 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2010 Oscars and were on-and-off and even engaged until they officially broke up in September 2013.

Miley and Liam rekindled their love two-and-a-half years later in 2015 before their secret wedding in December 2018.

May 2019 was their last red carpet appearance together at the MET Gala before their shock split was confirmed in August.

'Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,' read their statement.

'Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.'

'They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.'