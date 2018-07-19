Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Cancel Their Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly called off their wedding (Source: liamhemsworth / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for California Disable alert for Instagram Disable alert for Liam Hemsworth Disable alert for Malibu Disable alert for Miley Cyrus Follow >

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly called off their wedding.

A source told OK! Australia on Thursday that the Hollywood power couple could not agree on when they should have children.

The insider claimed Hunger Games star Liam, 28, was eager to settle down and become a dad but Miley, 25, isn't yet ready.

'He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbroken,' the source said.

'Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven't been getting along in recent months.'

The insider added: '[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.'

Daily Mail Australia has contacted a spokesperson for both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth for comment.

'They're on different pages': A source claimed, '[Liam] wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbroken'

Last year, the Wrecking Ball singer said that getting married is not a priority.

'I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],' she told The Sun.

However, there were rumours that the pair had secretly married in Malibu back in March.

Insiders had told Life & Style magazine the pair secretly web in a ‘hippie-style’ ceremony at their Malibu, California mansion.

A source said at the time: ‘Neighbours had no clue it was a wedding. Kids were running around everywhere. It was a hippie-style wedding.

Keeping a low profile? Last week, Miley abruptly deleted all of the photos on her Instagram account (pictured) - however it is unclear if this was related to her rumoured relationship woes

The source continued: ‘She wore a white, flowey dress and all her animals were roaming around, it was crazy! The food was vegetarian and organic.’

As for their vows, the anonymous informant said: ‘They expressed their love, how they’re each other’s best friend and want to grow old together.

‘There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.’

However, there has been no further suggestion that this was the case.

Miley is said to be keeping a low profile at her parents' Malibu home amid reports of a broken engagement, OK!'s insider claimed.

Last week, Miley abruptly deleted all of the photos on her Instagram account - however it is unclear if this was related to her rumoured relationship woes.

Earlier this week, Liam's last post was a picture of himself playing a saxophone.

He wrote: 'I think it’s safe to say I’m bringing saxy back. Dad jokes. (Not actually a dad).'

Miley and Liam previously announced their engagement in 2012 but broke up the following year.

They rekindled their relationship in 2016 and Miley was pictured wearing her ring again.

Cute: Liam shared this sweet image last year, writing: 'My little angel and I'





In March, Liam shared this picture of himself and Miley on Instagram writing: 'Spicy'

She confirmed her engagement during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show after being congratulated by host Ellen DeGeneres: 'It's very weird because this is, like, real jewelry, and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy. They don't look that good together because they kind of mix up.'

Miley added: 'Sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune, and he's kind of like, "What's going on?" And I'm like, "This isn't really my aesthetic, but I'll wear it because you love me".'

Liam recently recalled the toll that their high-profile split had on him, but insisted he had no regrets about taking a break.

'Of course it was hard, man,' he told GQ Australia.

'But at the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that.'

The couple showed their funny side in March 2018 when Miley spoke about Liam pranking her all the time.

She toldJimmy Kimmel , 'Yes, constantly [he likes to scare me].'

'I don’t know he’s around every corner. He’s around a lot of corners. I’m obviously very loud so I’m not good at scaring people.'

She admitted they are living together, despite how coy the couple had been keepig about their romance.

But there was trouble in paradise as Miley sounded too messy for tidy Liam.

She also told Kimmel: 'I’m very, okay, I would say I’m a clean person but I’m also am a little bit of a hoarder. He calls it hoarding, I call it collecting.

Want more content like this?

Top 5 is your sugar fix for celebrity, music and pop-culture from the Middle East? Watch and subscribe here.

Top 5 Most Controversial Nadine Al Rasi Moments