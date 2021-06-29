Liam Neeson's 'Unknown' Sequel Series in The Works

Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra get together for a TNT series based on the action-thriller 'Unknown'.

The movie was adapted from the 2003 French novel by Didier Van Cauwelaert.

Unknown tells the story of a biochemist, who wakes up to realize that an unknown person has taken his identity. as he suffers from memory gaps, he sets out to discover the truth.

Now, ten years after Unkown was released, a sequel series is in the works which would pick up after the events of the film and follow a new lead character who is thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.

Jaume Collet-Serra is set to executive produce and direct the series. Sean Finegan will write the pilot and will executive produce.

Karl Gajdusek and Speed Weed will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle are also executive producers, alongside Erik Olsen.