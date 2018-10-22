Liam Payne is Inspired by Russel Brand

Liam Payne feels inspired Russell Brand (Source: liampayne , trewrussellbrand / Instagram )

The 25-year-old pop star has admitted to being disinterested in politics during his younger years, but Liam explained that Russell's outspoken views have recently encouraged him to become more engaged with social issues.





He said: "I didn't know anything about politics but ... Russell used to make me think and want to look at politics. So I think it's quite important that we have those examples."



Liam first found fame as part of One Direction, and Liam has described his days in the chart-topping boy band as being like a "gap year".



But Liam - who has an 18-month-old son called Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl - feels it's important that people become more engaged with political and social issues at a younger age.



He told the BBC: "Obviously a lot of teens can't vote yet but getting them ready for that, they never really did anything like that in my day.



"Now we are in these important times with different elections happening. Young people need to get into it more."



Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Liam has managed to quit smoking after seeking the help of leading hypnosis specialist Max Kristen.



The source said: "Ever since becoming a new dad Liam has been determined to stop smoking.



"He's tried countless times to kick the habit himself and failed so decided to get professional help this summer.



"He's gained a lot from Max - who has helped Liam to tap into his subconscious mind to change his views on smoking.



"Liam's loving his new life smoke-free - it really seems as though he's managed to give it up for good this time."