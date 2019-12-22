Liam Payne to Perform in The UAE at a FREE Concert

To mark the start of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced a concert at Burj Park. Taking place over two days from Dec. 26-27, the concert will inlcude five artists who will take to the stage for a free performance.

Algerian musician Cheb Khaled, Egyptian crooner Sherine Abdel Wahab and Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi will perform on December 26, while British artists Jorja Smith and Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction, take to the stage the next day to belt out some of their biggest hits.

Best known for tunes such as "Get Low" and "Stack It Up," fans of the former One Direction star who recently went solo can expect to hear a mix of his independant material. Meanwhile, Jorja Smith has a slew of hits under her belt sure to delight concertgoers, including "Let You Down" and "Be Honest" featuring Burna Boy. It will be the 22-year-old hitmakers first time performing in the UAE.

Spaces for the free concerts are limited, so pre-registration is recommended.