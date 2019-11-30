Liam Payne Reveals He Was Attacked by Three Bouncers

  1. Home
Published November 30th, 2019 - 06:29 GMT
The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker deleted his story minutes after posting it
Liam Payne claims he was 'jumped by three bouncers' during a night out with his girlfriend Maya Henry in Texas

written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Liam Payne and Maya Henry made their relationship public back in September.

The couple were enjoying a night out in Texas at the Silver Fox when door staff targeted him.


Taking to Instagram, he wrote "Three of your bouncers just jump me for no reason whilst I was grabbing my ID, I took pics of the whole thing look forward to seeing you in court a**holes" tagging the bar in the story.

The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker deleted his story minutes after posting it, while his model girlfriend has yet to comment on the incident.

Payne shared a cosy picture with Henry with his 18.2 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and captioned 'Well rested and ready to get back to work after a great little Texas getaway good food, good times and good people... still didn’t get a cowboy hat though  why can’t I have nice things' 

