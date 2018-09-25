Liam Payne in Talks to Star in the Classical Musical 'West Side Story'

'West Side Story' remake has been tipped to begin filming in 2019 (Source: liampayne/ Instagram )

Liam Payne in talks to star in Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'.



The 25-year-old singer is said to be in negotiations for a role in the iconic director's reimagining of the classic musical, which is based on William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' and features two New York gangs at war before members of opposing sides fall in love.





Liam will make his acting debut in the flick if he lands the role he has been eyed for, which will see him play a member of the Jets gang who have an ongoing rivalry with the Sharks, who in the original musical are made up of Puerto Rican immigrants



A film source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered.



"Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines. Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down."



For the 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker, a role in the movie would mean following in the footsteps of his One Direction band mate Harry Styles, who had a role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film 'Dunkirk'.



Previously, Liam spoke about wanting to try his hand at acting, as he said he considers it to be one of his "biggest aims" - and would even like to end up playing Batman.



Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Liam said: "One of my biggest aims to do is acting. When I watch a film it hits me in a certain way. Maybe Batman or whatever who knows."



Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake has been tipped to begin filming next year, and in January this year a casting call was put out for the main roles of Tony, Maria, Anita, and Bernardo.



