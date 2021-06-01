Liam Payne Teaches Four-Year Old Son Bear How to Swim

The former One Direction star has four-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl, and has said he’s trying to get the toddler to be more confident in the water, which he admitted has been trickier than he expected.



Speaking in an update video on YouTube, he said: “I've been trying to teach him how to swim, which is task. As a dad I try to push him quite hard sometimes, it's tough to know the right balance. His mum's quite good at that, to be fair, his mum's quite good at that stuff.”



Elsewhere in his 16-minute YouTube video, Liam also explained he’s been feeling sick for several days, and joked he’s been working on his impression of fellow One Direction bandmate Harry Styles because of how husky his voice has become during his illness.



He quipped: “I feel like this becomes like a Harry Styles constant impression! Maybe I've took his voice on for something.



“But it's also been a very weird and very poorly few weeks - a lot of coughing - I feel for anyone who's ill right now.”

The ‘Familiar’ hitmaker insisted he isn’t suffering from COVID-19, and instead seems to have picked up a common cold virus.



Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted his cooking skills have improved during lockdown, as he’s had plenty of time to get busy in the kitchen while self-isolating at home amid the ongoing pandemic.



He said last month: “The main thing for me has been making sure I have a routine and setting mini goals like writing a song or making sure that I've been in touch with a family member that day.



“Like a lot of people, I watched a lot of TV, got better at cooking and worked out in the living room.



“I spent a large portion of my time writing and recording demos of songs on my laptop and phone.”