Liam Payne Wishes Cheryl a Happy Mother's Day

They share a 2 year old son (Source: liampayne / Instagram )

Liam Payne has paid tribute to his ex Cheryl Tweedy to mark Mother's Day.



The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker posted a sweet message for his former partner Cheryl - with whom he shares two-year-old son Bear - and his own mother Karen to mark the annual Mothering Sunday on March 31.





Alongside a picture of Cheryl and Karen, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man [Bear] would do without you xx (sic)"



Meanwhile, Cheryl previously admitted she been "focusing less on her insecurities" since becoming a mother.



She explained: "My whole body, even my face, everything's changed since Bear was born. But I feel like I'm better than who I was. I don't care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life! I'm amazed by myself. And I'm kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they're so much less relevant."



And Cheryl feels "mum guilt" when she's away from her son.



She said: "I'm still figuring it out, finding new emotions I've never felt before. I've got 'mum guilt' definitely. And it all feels different. But it was something I had to do. It's good for me to have a bit of me back."



The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker previously insisted she will never share information about her son on social media.



She said: "I'm not going to take his childhood away from him and expose him like that. It's not my decision to make. And there's trolls everywhere. For someone to make time to go on my page and write something sh***y, they've got to have a pretty sad life. At the end of the day, I think trolls are just confused fans."