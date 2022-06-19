Liberty_C. releases new Soul-Pop single ‘Queen Of My Life. The 4-piece is led by Katja Cruz whose powerful arrangements are proof that age is just a number when it comes to exciting and creative music.

Having previously featured in The New York City Jazz Record and worked with renowned saxophonist and composer Oliver Lake, Katja’s message of enjoying life and expressing yourself couldn’t be any more relevant to today's society.

Katja’s main influence for Liberty_C. stems from nature; growing up in rural Austria she realised that “everything in nature is sound'' and has since always turned to the outdoors for inspiration.



Katja has always been creative, from playing the piano from the age of 5 to working as a painter and sculptor with some of her works still standing at the University of Music and Dramatic Arts at Palais Meran Park Graz. Through this venture, her talents turned to avant-garde jazz which took her all over the globe and has now led her to the current songwriting venture with Liberty_C.

Believing music can change your life, Liberty_C.’s track ‘Queen Of My Life’ features Katja’s smooth unique vocals which is tied together by incredible saxophone and clever instrumentation. Being a single mum and freelance musician the themes of empowerment stem from Katja proving to her two young daughters that anything is possible, and “no matter what your gender is, follow your dreams and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise”.



This message is also relayed in her influences: Alicia Keys, Emeli Sandé, Pink, Adele, Beyoncé; strong independent women whose songwriting typically portray empowering messages and lyrics. Sonically, the track features Liberty_C.’s soft, operatic vocals which reflect tenderness, self love and empowerment intertwined with warm saxophone which brings a new positive energy to the track.

After many cancellations last year, the group now have plenty to look forward to this coming year with shows all over Europe over summer starting with the Orpheum eXtra in Graz on May 31st and a UK tour planned for December.



Press Release: Mastermind Group Ltd