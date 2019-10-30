  1. Home
  3. Lights, Camera, Death! Dominique Hourani Uses Her Late Father to Promote a Song! Watch

Dominique Hourani shared two photos on Instagram that showed her crying (Source: @dominiquehourani Instagram)

Is it us or has the social media obsession become far too drastic?


Lebanese singer Dominique Hourani shared two photos with her 971k Instagram followers that showed her crying over her late father who died several days prior.

Hourani captioned the photos: "I can't take it anymore. God provide us with patience over the loved ones who left us".

What's bizarre in Dominique's grieving, was that she actually used her father's death to promote an old song she already released in 2013 named Battal Fie (I can't take it anymore).


