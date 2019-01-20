Lights Off! Elissa Faces Embarrassing Situation on Stage (Video)

Elissa does not hesitate to meet any special call to raise awareness on cancer (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

Elissa was embarrassed during her last concert in Egypt, when the power went off abruptly as she prepared to sing "Asaad Wahda" (The Happiest Woman).

The mishap happened while Elissa was singing at a concert for cancer patients in Egypt, at one of the big hotels. She asked the audience if they wanted to hear the song "Asaad Wahdah" and the audience answered affirmatively. She later asked them to be more enthusiastic but suddenly the power went off and she joked "Such a crazy atmosphere"

When Elissa learned that the electricity supply was cut off, she said: "The electricity has been cut off. It means that the electricity cuts off here as well." In reference to the fact that electricity supply always cuts off in her home country Lebanon, the audience laughed reacting to Elissa's strange reaction and how she treated the situation calmly and with humor.

On the other hand, Elissa did not hesitate to raise awareness of cancer, after suffering from breast cancer herlself, which was announced through the Music video for the song"Illa Kol Eli Bihebbouni" (To All Who Love Me) which shocked the public as even those close to Elissa were not Aware of her illness, that she overcome courageously.